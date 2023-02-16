Shajitha gets ‘Police Star of the Month’ award

February 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

B.H. Shajitha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Cyber Crime of Central Crime Branch, was given the “Police Star of Month” award by Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal.

The Commissioner instituted the award to recognise good work done by police personnel in the city. Every month, the Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) selects the winner from a list of officials who have done outstanding work. The award comprises a purse of ₹5,000 and a certificate.

Ms. Sajitha won it this time as she was instrumental in bringing out a booklet containing pictorial depictions of cyber frauds in a bid to create awareness among the public.

Titled Muthuvum Muppathu Thirudargalum (Muthu and the 30 Thieves), the booklet is updated online once every three months and readers can access it using a QR Code.