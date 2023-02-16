ADVERTISEMENT

Shajitha gets ‘Police Star of the Month’ award

February 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officer recently brought out a booklet containing pictorial depictions of the cyber frauds to create awareness among the public and it is updated online once in three months

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal presenting the ‘Police Star of the Month’ award to Additional Deputy Commissioner B.H. Shajitha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

B.H. Shajitha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Cyber Crime of Central Crime Branch, was given the “Police Star of Month” award by Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal. 

The Commissioner instituted the award to recognise good work done by police personnel in the city. Every month, the Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) selects the winner from a list of officials who have done outstanding work. The award comprises a purse of ₹5,000 and a certificate.

Ms. Sajitha won it this time as she was instrumental in bringing out a booklet containing pictorial depictions of cyber frauds in a bid to create awareness among the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Titled Muthuvum Muppathu Thirudargalum (Muthu and the 30 Thieves), the booklet is updated online once every three months and readers can access it using a QR Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US