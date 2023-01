Shailesh Kumar Yadav assumes charges as Idol Wing chief

January 12, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Shailesh Kumar Yadav on Thursday assumed charge as the chief of Idol Wing CID Police. The said post was vacant following the recent superannuation of DGP-level officer K. Jayanth Murali. The 1993-batch IPS officer held the posts of ADGP in Welfare, Social and Human Rights. He served as city police commissioner in Madurai and Tiruchi.

