Shades of bus stop management on two arterial roads in Chennai

For sprinters and hurdlers?

The AC shelter at the Pallikaranai bus stop is as squeaky-clean as an aisle readied for a royal wedding. On the service lane of 200-feet Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road, the bus shelter has an impeccable maintenance record, thanks to Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, which also has the credit of installing the shelter in the first place.

From the shelter, one can watch others board a bus, but not head out of it in time to board that bus oneself. The distance between the shelter and where buses stop is significant. It takes an Usain Bolt to bask in the cool of the shelter and dart to the door of a bus. In truth, even more athleticism is needed — throw in the hurdling ability of an Aries Merritt for good measure. The commuter would have to jump over a metal barricade at the edge of the service lane to reach the halting point on time. Getting to the current opening in the metal barricade would cause valuable seconds to be lost. An opening has to be created in the metal barricade right opposite the shelter.

The point of view matters

If the Vels bus stop on 200-feet Radial Road in Pallavaram were personified, it would come across as a personality with a severe case of cognitive dissonance. Its shelter is tethered in one place and a majority of its commuters in another. A classy-looking shelter has been installed by Vels University, but a majority of the commuters instead prefer the roof of the police check-point apparatus and a couple of trees nearby to this shelter. These commuters ignore the shelter as it does not seem to afford a clear view of the oncoming buses, a shock of greenery obstructing the view. Can these trees — only in their adolescence — be transplanted at spots nearby, and the view from the shelter improved. The images were taken on August 13, 2024.

The power of habit

At the Perungudi bus stop, adjoining the compound wall of Brigade Residences at World Trade Center, a bus shelter illustrates the power of habit.

This shelter clearly had been raised in short order. The materials for its making were probably carted into a mini-truck and rushed to the spot. That is hardly a far-fetched idea, coconut thatching and casuarina poles being the materials in question. The economy and speed of construction had to do with one factor: it was going to be a temporary shelter. A little distance away, the original bus stop operated, but had to be discontinued on account of Metro Rail work. While the regular bus stop was relocated, the bus shelters were not.

Commuters continued without a shelter, until this modest, but neatly put-together shelter was raised as a stand-in.

As it has turned out, it was going to be anything but a stand-in. Though the two old shelters were subsequently relocated right next to this one, commuters still prefer this thatched shelter, says a commuter.

This needs no telling. It is obvious to even a superficial eye. The relocated steel shelters register unimpressive footfall in contrast to the thatched shelter. Buses too stop right in front of the latter. Doesn’t that illustrate the power of habit?