Shaastra’s tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Shaastra, the technical festival of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will host ARTribute, an online platform to pay tribute to frontline workers in the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

ARTribute will feature original artwork – photography, multimedia, paintings, from interested people, all dedicated to ‘COVID warriors’. Contributors will receive participation certificates. The weekly best winner will also get an opportunity to get their artwork published on Shaastra’s FB and Insta pages.

Submissions may be done on artribute.shaastra.org. Participants may contact at outreach@shaastra.org.

