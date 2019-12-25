Shaastra challenge to college students

The technical festival of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Shaastra, will offer college students an opportunity to solve the day-to-day problems of people.

Shaastra Technology and Policy (STeP) has called on students to challenge conventional forms of policy formulation on issues such as water, waste management and education.

Participants are required to use technologies such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) to come up with “unbiased evidence-based innovative solutions to some of the biggest social issues in the areas of water, higher education and waste management,” said Anirudh Kanchi of STeP.

Shortlisted participants will get free access to the conference scheduled to be held at the institute from January 3 to 6. At the conference, the students will pitch their final solutions before a panel of judges. The best teams from each section will receive prize money from a pool of ₹1.20 lakh.

The competition is supported by think-tanks such as TERI, Takshashila and CEEW. Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan and director of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore G. Raghuram are lending their support.

“STeP helps participants implement their proposed policies in the real world, thereby giving them an opportunity to create actual impact,” Mr. Kanchi said.