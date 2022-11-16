S.G. Panicker assumes charge as Regional Executive Director of AAI

November 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S.G. Panicker

S.G. Panicker is the new Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, Airports Authority of India, Chennai. He assumed charge on November 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

An engineering graduate, Mr. Panicker started his career in Fertilizer and Chemical Travancore Ltd. (FACT), Udyogamondal, Kerala, in July 1989 and had worked with Central Public Works Department, Augrangabad, from 1991 to 1993, according to a press release. 

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

He joined the erstwhile National Airports Authority in 1993 as assistant executive engineer in Mumbai, Western Regional Office and has served in various positions in AAI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He will be overseeing the operations at 26 airports across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US