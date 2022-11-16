S.G. Panicker assumes charge as Regional Executive Director of AAI

November 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

S.G. Panicker is the new Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, Airports Authority of India, Chennai. He assumed charge on November 14.

An engineering graduate, Mr. Panicker started his career in Fertilizer and Chemical Travancore Ltd. (FACT), Udyogamondal, Kerala, in July 1989 and had worked with Central Public Works Department, Augrangabad, from 1991 to 1993, according to a press release.

He joined the erstwhile National Airports Authority in 1993 as assistant executive engineer in Mumbai, Western Regional Office and has served in various positions in AAI.

He will be overseeing the operations at 26 airports across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.