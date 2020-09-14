SFI activists, attempting to stage a procession towards Tamil Nadu Assembly, held

CHENNAI

The activists were demonstrating against NEET, and police detained over 25 of them

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were arrested on Monday when they attempted to stage a procession towards the State Assembly, which is in session at Kalaivanar Arangam, demanding to enact a legislation against the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for asmission to medical courses.

Holding placards, the activists assembled before May Day Park in Chintadripet, and indulged in sloganeering against the Central and State governments for holding NEET for medical aspirants. As they were moving towards Kalaivanar Arangam, police personnel prevented them from proceeding. The activists had a heated exchange of words with the police personnel. The police personnel forcibly nabbed the activists and pushed them into a police vehicle. Over 25 of them were arrested by police on charges of unlawful assembly, and detained at a hall.

V. Mariyappan, State secretary of SFI said, "The Central government has been continuing to deprive the rights of State governments over education. Education should be on the State list and the Central government should not interfere with education.”

“Since 2017, 17 students in the state ended their lives due to NEET pressure so far. The bereaved families of those should be given a compensation of ₹50 lakh each and a government job. We also demand that the government to quash cases booked against the students who agitated against NEET all these years,” said Mr. Mariyappan.