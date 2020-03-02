Sexual assault on minor girl: Three held

CHENNAI

02 March 2020 01:32 IST

The Adyar police have arrested three persons for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl under the Pocso Act on Sunday. The three persons, all residents of Neelankarai, have been identified as J. Satish Kumar, 24, J. Vinoth, 23, and J. Maharaja, 29. The police said the victim, a resident of Villupuram, was living with a relative in Adyar and had gone missing on February 8 and a girl missing complaint was registered. On Saturday, an auto driver, seeing the girl missing photo in Palavakkam, informed the Adyar Police that the girl resembling the missing girl was working in a shop.

A police team from Adyar police station rushed to the shop and rescued her. Based on information provided by the victim, the police arrested the trio who had taken her to a beach on ECR and sexually assaulted her. Later they fled the spot.

The three persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in custody.

Advertising

Advertising