Sewing machines distributed to ex-convicts

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 14:59 IST

Sewing machines worth ₹ 5 lakh were distributed to 10 ex-convicts through Discharged Prisoners Aid Society recently.

The machines were handed over by Sunil Kumar Singh, Director General of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services in presence of S Gnaneswaran, treasurer of Discharged Prisoners Aid Society for rehabilitation of these ex-convicts who learnt tailoring skills in a tailoring workshop in prison during their incarceration.

A press release said welfare assistance in form of auto rickshaws, cows, petty shops, carpentry tools, welding machines worth ₹ 38.40 lakh were distributed to 87 more ex convicts during this year to help them for earning and leading reformed life.

