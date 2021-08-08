Chennai

Sewing machines distributed to ex-convicts

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sewing machines worth ₹ 5 lakh were distributed to 10 ex-convicts through Discharged Prisoners Aid Society recently.

The machines were handed over by Sunil Kumar Singh, Director General of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services in presence of S Gnaneswaran, treasurer of Discharged Prisoners Aid Society for rehabilitation of these ex-convicts who learnt tailoring skills in a tailoring workshop in prison during their incarceration.

A press release said welfare assistance in form of auto rickshaws, cows, petty shops, carpentry tools, welding machines worth ₹ 38.40 lakh were distributed to 87 more ex convicts during this year to help them for earning and leading reformed life.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 3:00:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/sewing-machines-distributed-to-ex-convicts/article35797520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY