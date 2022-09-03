Sewer lines to be cleared from Monday across Chennai

Special Correspondent September 03, 2022 18:54 IST

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board plans to desilt the sewer network across the city from September 5 to 15 as part of maintenance work.

A press release said sewer lines along over 2,000 streets would be desilted in 15 zones. About 500 sewer desilting machines would be used in the exercise. Residents may raise sewage-related complaints with the area engineers to resolve the issue.