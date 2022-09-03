Sewer lines to be cleared from Monday across Chennai
Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board plans to desilt the sewer network across the city from September 5 to 15 as part of maintenance work.
A press release said sewer lines along over 2,000 streets would be desilted in 15 zones. About 500 sewer desilting machines would be used in the exercise. Residents may raise sewage-related complaints with the area engineers to resolve the issue.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.