Sewage woes at Kannappa Nagar

Stagnant sewage outside a house at Kannappa Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur. Photo: special arrangement

08 August 2020 21:41 IST

For more than a week, sewage is lying stagnant at the section of the premises of an apartment complex in Kannappa Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur. Due to blocks in the sewage pipes on Kannappa Nagar First Main Road, sewage is not flowing freely.

“The pipes are connected to a sewage treatment plant at the residential locality. As a result, the sewage is flowing in the reverse direction,” says L. Muralidharan, a resident of Kannappa Nagar.

Residents are concerned about the unhygienic conditions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are forced to keep our windows and doors closed, depriving ourselves of clean natural air, residents point out. They want the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) attend to the problem at the earliest.

Repeated calls to CMWSSB authorities evoked no response.