Sewage pumping stations in some areas to be shut for three days

Water board proposes to take repair work on 2,200 mm diameter sewer line at Perungudi

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 25, 2022 21:03 IST

Some areas in the city may experience sewage overflow onto the streets as 34 sewage pumping stations will stop functioning from Friday to Sunday to enable improvement in sewer network.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to take up repair work on its 2,200 mm dia sewer line on Corporation Road, Perungudi, between 11 a.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. This may lead to sewage issues in Zones 9, 13 and 14 during these days. Residents may register complaints with area engineers (8144930909 / 8144930913 and 8144930914), said a press release.

