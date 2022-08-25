Sewage pumping stations in some areas to be shut for three days

ADVERTISEMENT

Some areas in the city may experience sewage overflow onto the streets as 34 sewage pumping stations will stop functioning from Friday to Sunday to enable improvement in sewer network.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) plans to take up repair work on its 2,200 mm dia sewer line on Corporation Road, Perungudi, between 11 a.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. This may lead to sewage issues in Zones 9, 13 and 14 during these days. Residents may register complaints with area engineers (8144930909 / 8144930913 and 8144930914), said a press release.