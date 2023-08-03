HamberMenu
Sewage pump operator electrocuted in Ayapakkam

August 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old resident of Kodungaiyur was electrocuted in the sewage pumping station of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) quarters in Ayapakkam on Thursday. The Thirumullaivoyal police of the Avadi Commissionerate have registered a case.

A police official of Thirumullaivoyal station said Dinesh was working as a machine operator on a contract basis in the sewage pumping station of the TNHB quarters. As the sewage pumping station was being renovated, Dinesh on Thursday tried to remove an electrical wire which was left unattended. When he touched the wire, he was killed on the spot. 

The police officials of the Thirumullaivoyal station on being informed about the electrocution visited the scene of accident and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Dinesh is survived by his wife Sowmya, who is pregnant.

