Sewage overflow likely in some areas of Chennai on July 25

Special Correspondent July 23, 2022 17:53 IST

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is taking up interconnection of the 1,000 mm dia pipeline from Velachery LIC Colony sewage pumping station to Perungudi sewage treatment plant on July 25 and 26

Some areas in city may experience sewage overflow on Monday and Tuesday as Velachery LIC Colony sewage pumping station would be closed for pipeline interconnection work. According to a press release, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board plans to take up work on interconnecting the 1,000 mm dia pipeline from Velachery LIC Colony sewage pumping station to Perungudi sewage treatment plant on July 25 and 26. Areas falling under Royapuram, Teynampet, Adyar and Perungudi zones may experience sewage-related issues. In case of sewage overflows and requirement of sewage lorry or super suckers in Area-5, 9, 13 and 14, residents may contact the Area Engineer–V (8144930905); Area Engineer–IX (8144930909); Area Engineer–XIII (8144930913) and Area Engineer–XIV (8144930914).



