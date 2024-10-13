GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sewage overflow at Annai Indira Nagar causes inconvenience to residents

Updated - October 13, 2024 10:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sewage stagnates on a street at Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery. The problem occurs whenever it rains.

Sewage overflows from the manholes on a few streets at Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery whenever it rains. These streets are located on a low terrain near the Pallikaranai Marsh and far from the LIC Colony pumping station.

The Ganapathy temple is located at the junction of Shastri Street and Balakrishna Nagar Main Road. A large number of devotees visiting the temple are inconvenienced by the sewage flowing from two manholes on Shastri Street. And the Chennai Corporation is yet to relay Shastri Street, which was milled more than a month ago.

S. Kumararaja, Velachery.

Metro Water responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board says the rainwater flowing into the manholes results in a backflow on Shastri Street. The Chennai Corporation has built a storm water drain there, and the rainwater would hereafter flow into the drain. An additional sewage pumping station has been proposed on one of the streets.

Road encroached

Residents of VGN Nagar Phase B at Iyyappanthangal have been writing to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Kancheepuram Collector about the link road to the VGN Nagar Third Main Road having been encroached upon by an apartment.

The residents of the apartment have built a park and a few structures. We request removal of the encroachments.

P. Senthil Kumar, Iyyappanthangal.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Published - October 13, 2024 10:29 pm IST

