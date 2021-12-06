Sewage on busy road irks pedestrians

Guild Street and Madley Road in T Nagar were a picture of squalor recently, with overflowing sewage. Residents say this problem is not caused by the rains but is a recurrent problem that gains proportion during monsoon.

“Even during a light rain, the sewage overflows, inconveniencing pedestrians and motorcyclists,” says S. Sekar, honorary principal, The Stenographers’ Guild.

As the stretches are used by a good number of people going to Mambalam railway terminal, Station Road and Arya Gowda Road, the issue needs a long-term solution.

Pedestrians walking through Guild Street are the worst-affected. The street has become fertile ground for mosquitoes to breed.

“For the past five years, I have been making complaints in this regard to the CM Cell, Deputy Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Assistant Deputy Engineer, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, but no long-term solution has been found for this issue,” says Sekar.

Last year, after repeated complaints, steps were taken to clear the stagnant sewage by deploying sucker tankers, he says.

During heavy rains, the problem gets aggravated. “The manholes are not de-silted before the rains. It looks like sewage has seeped into the groundwater,” says Sekar.