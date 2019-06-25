‘Sewage discharged into stormwater drains’

The stormwater drain at Indira Nagar Second Avenue in Adyar is clogged with all kinds of rubbish. Residents want the Greater Chennai Corporation to clear the blocks before the onset of the north-east monsoon. Not doing so will result in stagnation of rainwater at the intersection of Indira Nagar First Avenue and Indira Nagar Second Avenue. Also residents complain of discharge of sewage into these drains. “In addition, many eateries let out their waste water into the stormwater drains,” says a resident who wants to stay anonymous. The residents also pointed out to a storm-water drain on Indira Nagar Second Avenue which is constructed above the road level and thereby will not facilitate inflow of rainwater.

Construction of footpath

Residents also seek construction of a footpath on Indira Nagar Second Avenue. At present, heaps of garbage, parked vehicles and encroachment by eateries have taken up a sizeable space on the road. “Much of the space is taken over by cabs and buses of private companies. There is open urination on this section. The place is strewn with food leftovers. We are unable to keep our doors and windows open,” says the resident.

Wrong way driving

The residents also made a complaint to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to deploy its personnel at the intersection of Indira Nagar Second Avenue and Rajiv Gandhi Salai, at least during the rush hour as safety rules are violated as motorists can be found driving on the wrong side of the road.

We have given many representations about the issue to the traffic police. But, till date the needful has not been done,” says the resident.