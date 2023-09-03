Severed leg found under the coach brought for maintenance at Egmore yard

September 03, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The railway staff at the Egmore railway yard were shocked when they found a dismembered leg in one of the coaches of a train, which was brought for cleaning and maintenance on Sunday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Egmore Station have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the GRP said a railway coach was parked at the Egmore railway yard and when the maintenance staff were engaged in cleaning the coaches, there was a nauseating smell from a coach. Immediately, the maintenance staff informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who along with the GRP personnel, inspected the underside of the coach and found a dismembered leg of a man sticking between the wheels.

The GRP, after filing a case, sent the leg to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The police are investigating the route from where the coach was brought for maintenance work.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT