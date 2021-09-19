Severed head case: five arrested

CHENNAI

19 September 2021 00:43 IST

Five persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man last Tuesday at Erumaiyur near Padappai in Somangalam police station limits of Kancheepuram district.

On Tuesday, a severed head was found on the road at Erumaiyur. The police found the torso in a lakebed at Sitheri next day. The police identified the deceased as Vetrivel, of Erumaiyur. He was one of the accused in the murder of a college student Abishek last year. The deceased was a law graduate and looking for job.

On investigation, the police arrested five accused who were identified as A. Raji, 26, S. Rishikesh, 25, G. Lawrence, 28, Mathi alias Mathivanan, 25, and Mohammed Ali, 25, of Nadu Veerapattu village. Police sources said Vetrivel was an associate of a history-sheeter Mathew of Erumaiyur, who had running feud with another history-sheeter in Nadu Veerapattu. Due to this rivalry, Abishek was murdered last year. Madhan and Sachin of Erumaiyur were arrested and then lodged in prison.

In retaliation, the gang decided to finish off Madhan, Sachin and Vetrivel who helped the duo in killing Abishek. They executed their plan and murdered Vetrivel while the other two escaped.