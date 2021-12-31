Severe flooding at 143 locations in Chennai

Chennai witnessed unprecedented rains on Thursday

As many as 143 locations in Chennai were flooded in the heavy rain on Thursday.

According to data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body received 532 complaints of water stagnation till 8 p.m. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 145 pumps were operated to drain water. Many complaints were received from residents of Thirumalai Pillai Road, Habibullah Road, Arcot Road, Paper Mills Road, Rajamannar Salai, Kalakshetra Main Road, LB Road, Five Furlong Road and East Coast Road.

The Corporation has increased the number of call agents to 30 at the helpline 1913. Arrangements have been made in the Ripon Building to respond to social media posts from residents.

T. Nagar MLA J. Karunanidhi said a large number of complaints of flooding was received from West Mambalam, Parangusapuram, Ashok Nagar, Rangarajapuram and Vadapalani. “Usman Road and Bazulla Road have water stagnation.”

In many areas, sewage mixed with stormwater, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross the flooded roads. For instance, EVK Sampath Road was flooded, and a huge amount of sewage overflowed.

Egmore MLA I. Parantaman said officials were yet to find out the reason for the sewage overflow on some stretches at Egmore. “Traffic congestion has been severe in most of the roads in the constituency.”