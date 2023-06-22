ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in trouble as several streets in Madipakkam remain unmotorable

June 22, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The stormwater drain work will be completed soon and linked to the Pallikaranai Marshland before the onset of monsoon and once the work is completed, the roads will be relaid, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of several streets in Madipakkam are facing severe hardship because of the poor condition of the roads which were dug up for laying sewage pipelines. Many streets of Ram Nagar South, South Extension, Kuberan Nagar and Kuberan Nagar Extension in Madipakkam falling under Chennai Corporation limits are finding it difficult to take their vehicles out because of the uneven closing of the dug-up roads, which have become slushy following the recent heavy rain. 

Raghavendran, a resident of Ram Nagar 9th Main Road, said the streets being located adjacent to the Pallikaranai Marshland get flooded normally during heavy rain. With the roads, which were dug up for laying sewage pipelines, not having been paved properly motorists are facing difficulty in safely accessing the streets, he added. 

Adding to the poor condition of the roads is the execution of stormwater drain work simultaneously in several streets of Ram Nagar South and Kuberan Nagar Extension, making these stretches unmotorable in several places, rue the residents. 

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said the stormwater drain work would be completed soon and linked to the Pallikaranai Marshland before the onset of monsoon and once the work was completed the roads would be repaved.

