Several parts of Tamil Nadu sizzle with temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius

April 20, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Searing heat has tightened its grip over many parts of Tamil Nadu as weather stations sizzled under high temperature levels on Thursday. Mercury level is likely to notch up by two to four degrees Celsius in a few pockets of the State on Friday.

However, a trough that runs from Telengana to south Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema would bring mild showers in pockets of north interior and south parts of the State on Friday. Scattered rains with thunderstorms would continue in a few places till Monday, which may be a short-lived relief from intense heat.

On Thursday, several places experienced sweltering weather as day temperature had climbed to one to four degrees Celsius above normal. Places like Erode, Tiruchi, Karur Paramathi and Vellore, continued to reel under intense heat as maximum temperature peaked above 40 degree Celsius. Erode recorded the highest day temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in the State for the day. Valparai alone received mild showers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hottest day

Thursday turned to be the hottest day so far this year in Chennai with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations recording 38.1 degrees Celsius and 39.7 degrees Celsius respectively, which is three or four degrees Celsius above average temperature for the day.

Chennai recorded 41.2 degrees Celsius on April 3, 2021, which remains the hottest day in the last decade.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said prolonged dry weather and absence of moisture were some of the factors that caused rise in the mercury level. Cloudless sky has maintained the warmth in the atmosphere.

However, more weather parameters needed to be met to declare a heat wave in the State. The day temperature should be beyond 40 degrees Celsius and should be above 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal temperature consistently for two days in at least two weather stations, he said.

Advisory on heat

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory to minimise the impact of heat stress like avoiding strenuous activity when the day temperature is high, carrying water on travel, avoiding outdoors between noon and 3 p.m. The advisory has tips on treating sunstroke and acclimatisation of people from cooler places to region with hot season.

The department has forecast the maximum temperature to hover around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius in Chennai till Saturday. There are chances of light showers during the weekend in some areas of the city.