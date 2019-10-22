Chennai

Several parts of Chennai receive moderate to heavy rainfall

The Meteorological Department has forecast showers to continue in Chennai and it may be heavy at times. Picture shows school children having a tough time to cross the stagnant rain water at a street in Chinthadripet on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

The Meteorological Department has forecast showers to continue in Chennai and it may be heavy at times. Picture shows school children having a tough time to cross the stagnant rain water at a street in Chinthadripet on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

more-in

The Meteorological Department has forecast showers to continue in the city and it may be heavy at times.

Several parts in and around the city received moderate rainfall since Monday night.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mahabalipuram received heavy rainfall of 9 cm. While Poonamallee recorded 6 cm of rainfall, several areas, including Nungambakkam, Cholavaram and Sriperumbudur registered moderate showers of 3 cm under the influence of weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district experienced torrential downpour and recorded very heavy rainfall of 18 cm. These areas registered the highest volume of rainfall in the State during the past 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has forecast showers to continue in the city and it may be heavy at times.

Meanwhile, storage in seven tanks in Kancheepuram district has reached its full level. Nearly 246 tanks in the district have touched 50% of their capacity as on Tuesday, according to Water Resources Department.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
weather
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 6:40:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/several-parts-of-chennai-receive-moderate-to-heavy-rainfall/article29766292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY