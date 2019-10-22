Several parts of Chennai receive moderate to heavy rainfall

Several parts in and around the city received moderate rainfall since Monday night.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mahabalipuram received heavy rainfall of 9 cm. While Poonamallee recorded 6 cm of rainfall, several areas, including Nungambakkam, Cholavaram and Sriperumbudur registered moderate showers of 3 cm under the influence of weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district experienced torrential downpour and recorded very heavy rainfall of 18 cm. These areas registered the highest volume of rainfall in the State during the past 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has forecast showers to continue in the city and it may be heavy at times.

Meanwhile, storage in seven tanks in Kancheepuram district has reached its full level. Nearly 246 tanks in the district have touched 50% of their capacity as on Tuesday, according to Water Resources Department.