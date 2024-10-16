GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several localities of central Chennai continues to reel under water for the second day; GCC erects pumps to bail out water

Published - October 16, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Corporation pumping out water from 100 Feet Road in Vadapalani on Wednesday.

Chennai Corporation pumping out water from 100 Feet Road in Vadapalani on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Several roads in North Avenue Korattur remain waterlogged on Wednesday.

Several roads in North Avenue Korattur remain waterlogged on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Many streets in the central Chennai region falling under Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reported water stagnation on Wednesday.

Vehicles moved at a slow pace as Purasawalkam High Road was inundated owing to Metro rail work in the area. Heavy duty pumps were installed in the locality to bail out water in the evening. In central Chennai, several roads near Metro rail construction sites witnessed waterlogging on Wednesday.  

Korattur Venkatraman Nagar Welfare Association secretary J.Nagabushanam said the water had not receded in several streets, even 36 hours after the rains stopped. “Our street had two feet of water on Tuesday. It stopped raining around noon on Tuesday in our area. We still have 10 inches of water stagnating on Wednesday night,” he said. “Residents informed us that they had submitted 35 complaints from our area on Tuesday. We also complained to the CM Cell. No official is concerned about Korattur,” he said.

Another resident of Korattur Lalitha Mahadevan said sewage started flowing into the houses on streets, such as Korattur TNHB 25th Street, during the rains. “We used to have clean flood waters. Now, it is a flood of sewage. Our wells used to be our source of drinking water. These wells have been polluted, and the water is no longer potable. Sump has also been polluted. We want a permanent solution to flooding,” she said.

Ambattur Ward 84 councillor J.John said over 300 houses have been affected by water stagnation in their streets in Korattur on Wednesday. Former AIADMK MLA V. Alexander demanded flood mitigation work in the area before another spell of rain.

On Wednesday, water receded in areas such as Venus Colony in Alwarpet where streets were flooded on Tuesday. Subways reported free flow of traffic on Wednesday. Pumps were deployed on stretches, such as Besant Road in Teynampet zone.

In addition to GCC workers, traffic police personnel were found clearing the drains, desilting stretches on Wednesday morning, to facilitate the flow of water in areas such as Mylapore. Pumps were installed in Purasawalkam Millers Road to bail out water on Wednesday.

Medical camps were held for flood-affected residents in areas, such as Anna Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar in ward 102 and Brindavan Street in West Mambalam. Huge number of flood-affected residents gathered for food in Osankulam in Chetpet.

Robotic excavators were deployed in Nungambakkam Canal across Haddows Road to mitigate flooding. Following complaints from residents in Govindan Street, West Mambalam, pumps were installed to bail out water. Waterlogging was reported in Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Vadapalani on Wednesday.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.