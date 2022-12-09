Several flights cancelled at Chennai airport

December 09, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

At least 15 flights to various domestic and international destinations were cancelled at the Chennai airport owing to adverse weather on Friday.

According to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), domestic flights arriving from, and departing to, destinations including Thoothukudi, Kadapa, Bengaluru, Mysore, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, Tiruchi, Hubballi and Kannur were cancelled. At the international terminal, flights bound for Abu Dhabi and Colombo were cancelled.

“A majority of the domestic flights that had to be cancelled were ATR aircraft. The airlines decided to do so since ATR aircraft are small and the city was witnessing strong winds throughout the day. Hence, the airlines didn’t want to take a chance,” an official said.

A task force, comprising officials of AAI, the airlines, the Central Industrial Security Force and the ground handling agency, had been conducting periodic inspections, and precautionary measures had been taken, officials said. They were also in touch with the State government and the National Disaster Response Force. Rooftops were checked and pumps brought in to pump out water, if needed, officials said.

Many anxious passengers reached out to AAI through Twitter, seeking updates about their flights.

