Several express and mail trains to be diverted, short terminated and cancelled, in view of Tambaram yard remodelling work

Southern Railway will be taking up remodelling of the Tambaram yard for various engineering and signal upgradation work from July 23 to August 18. As part of the work some express and mail trains will be rescheduled and some cancelled.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said for the remodelling work at the Tambaram yard two trains including Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast Express (train no. 20691) and Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Express (20692) have been cancelled. The train service would be cancelled starting from July 23 to 31.

Similarly 19 train services would be partially cancelled and change in originating stations have been announced.

Services of Chennai Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Express (12635), Chennai Egmore-Tiruchirappalli Rocket Express (12653) and Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Superfast Express (12606) would be operated and terminated at Chengalpattu railway station. The changes would be in effect from July 24 to August 1.

Similarly seven train services would be operated and stopped at Egmore railway stations including the Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express (15929), Jasidih-Tambaram Superfast Express (12376), Tambaram-Jasidih Superfast Express (12375), Tambaram-Nagercoil Superfast Express (22657), Nagercoil-Tambaram Superfast Express (22658), Tambaram-Santragach Antyodaya Express (22842), New Tinsukia-Tambaram Weekly Express (15930), Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express (15630) and the Tambaram-Silghat Town Express (15629).

The Southern Railway would also be diverting seven train services including the Bikaner-Madurai Superfast Express (22632) skipping Egmore and Tambaram railway stations with stoppage at Perambur on July 21, and the Egmore-Salem Superfast (22153) skipping Egmore and operated via Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu from July 23 to 31.

The Puducherry-New Delhi Express (22403) and the Rameswaram-Banaras Weekly Superfast (22535) would be diverted via Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Perambur skipping Egmore railway station from July 24 to 31.

The Tiruchi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Humsafar Express (20482) and the Lokmanyatilak-Karaikal Express (11017) would be diverted on July 27.

The Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantonment Shraddha Sethu Superfast train (22613) leaving Mandapam would be diverted via Chengalpattu and Perambur skipping Egmore on July 28.

