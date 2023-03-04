ADVERTISEMENT

Several electric vehicles gutted as fire breaks out in a showroom

March 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Thirumangalam on Saturday evening in which several vehicles were gutted.

The police said the showroom is located on the ground floor of a building in Welcome Colony of Thirumangalam. The first and second floors are residential apartments. A thick smoke erupted from the showroom around 4 p.m. and security alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

It took two hours for the firemen to put out the blaze. An elderly man was rescued from the first floor and rushed to a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fire

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US