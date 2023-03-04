Several electric vehicles gutted as fire breaks out in a showroom

March 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

Fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Thirumangalam on Saturday evening in which several vehicles were gutted.

The police said the showroom is located on the ground floor of a building in Welcome Colony of Thirumangalam. The first and second floors are residential apartments. A thick smoke erupted from the showroom around 4 p.m. and security alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

It took two hours for the firemen to put out the blaze. An elderly man was rescued from the first floor and rushed to a hospital.

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case.

