HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several electric vehicles gutted as fire breaks out in a showroom

March 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Thirumangalam on Saturday evening in which several vehicles were gutted.

The police said the showroom is located on the ground floor of a building in Welcome Colony of Thirumangalam. The first and second floors are residential apartments. A thick smoke erupted from the showroom around 4 p.m. and security alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

It took two hours for the firemen to put out the blaze. An elderly man was rescued from the first floor and rushed to a hospital.

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Chennai / fire

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.