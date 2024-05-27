Several Corporation schools in Chennai lack teachers and infrastructure, claim councillors

While the School Education Department announced that schools would reopen from June 6 for the academic year 2024-25, many campuses with Greater Chennai Corporation lack adequate teachers, infrastructure including proper buildings.

Ward 109 (Choolaimedu) councillor E. Suganya of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said that the Corporation Middle School in Namachivayapuram, where 280 children studied in 2023-24, needed immediate attention.

According to her, the toilets lack proper roofing and walls, and are covered only by sheets. The building is likely over 25 years old and is in a very dilapidated condition, which poses a safety risk, especially during the monsoon.

“The SMC [School Management Committee] has put forth these requests repeatedly. The estimate and renovation plans are prepared, and we are awaiting fund allocation from the GCC. The Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) K.J. Praveen Kumar has been informed of this issue. Once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, we will bring this matter up during the council meeting,” she said.

The Corporation Primary School in Sankarapuram was recently renovated for ₹28 lakh, hence has facilities, while the Corporation Middle School in Thiruvalluvarpuram, where work is currently ongoing, lacks sufficient number of teachers for the Science subject, she added.

Ward 84 (Ambattur) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillor J. John claimed that the Corporation Primary School and High Schools located within the same campus in Korattur lack sufficient classrooms and teachers, due to which results were affected as only 70% of the students passed in the academic year 2023-24. A few classrooms lack benches and tables, he added.

“Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan had assured that the building will be improved by September 2023, but so far, no work has begun,” Mr. John said.

V. Kaviganesan, Ward 12 (Thiruvottiyur) said the proposal for shifting and developing the existing primary school in his area is afoot. “There is a lack of certain facilities, including lab assistants, in the current school. But these will be addressed in the upcoming year. Land acquisition is under process. The new area, which is with the Greater Chennai City Police limit, is currently filled with debris and waste. It will be used for constructing a new school by the Corporation. The plan is to improve this primary school, step-by-step, into a higher secondary school in two years,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari recently said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was currently upgrading 147 of its schools in nine zones across the city. There are 420 schools under the civic body in 15 zones. “Work in schools that need to be revamped in the remaining areas will be taken up, specifically those in the northern city, once the results of the Lok Sabha election are announced in June,” she added.

