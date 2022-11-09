Several Chennai Corporation schools report 30% after onset of northeast monsoon

Corporation school teachers have started visiting homes of students to study the reasons for rising number of absentees

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 01:02 IST

After the onset of the north east monsoon, Greater Chennai Corporation schools in the neighbourhoods of waterbodies have reported a decline in attendance of students.

More than 30% of students in several schools near waterbodies have not come to school in the past few days. Chennai Corporation officials have directed teachers to track such students who have been absent from the class during this north east monsoon.

Teachers have compiled the list of phone numbers of the parents and have started collecting information about the reason for the absence of the students in the classroom. Chennai Corporation has more than 1.07 lakh students and 3,800 teachers in 279 schools.

According to preliminary estimates by teachers who collect information from parents, one of the reasons for the rising number of absentees of students were increasing fever cases in areas near waterbodies.

Many of the parents have said they did not send their kids to school because of the fear of electrocution during the rain. Recently, a person was electrocuted while he tried to cross the road in Pallikaranai. Teachers have also started visiting houses of absentees and have taken the students to the Chennai Corporation urban primary health centres for treatment, said an official.

