Several areas inundated in city

Corporation teams rush to the affected areas, arrange for pumping out water

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 24 locations with severe water stagnation in 15 zones of the city after heavy rain on Tuesday.

Civic officials visited the localities to drain out water and assess the situation in each of the 24 locations.

Residents started sharing photos on social media about inundation of houses in areas such as AGS Colony Fifth Main Road. “South Regional Deputy Commissioner Alby John Varghese and engineers visited ward 177 and ward 178 after residents of 24 streets in AGS Colony in Velachery reported water stagnation. Water level was 2 to 3 ft high,” said Geetha Ganesh, secretary of the AGS Colony Residents' Welfare Association (ACRWA)-Velachery West.

“Corporation zonal-level and stormwater drain officials had to start pumping out water but because of high levels in Veerangal Odai, it is time GCC takes this into account and diverts water for easy and faster flow,” said Ms. Ganesh.

Residents of Andal Nagar Extension First Street and Sabari Nagar reported water stagnation. After reaching home in the evening on Tuesday, many complained that water had not drained. “It seems the present Corporation efforts for flood mitigation are just not enough. I have been living in Velachery since 2003 but the situation has worsened in the past seven to 10 years,” said Anand Mishra, a resident.

Traffic hit

Traffic near Ripon Buildings was disrupted in the evening because of water stagnation on Poonamallee High Road, near Vepery. Frequent reports of complaints from residents were received from roads such as Prakasam Salai and Davidson Street in Royapuram zone. There were reports of water stagnation in north Chennai areas such as Kargil Nagar and Kathivakkam High Road. Saidapet Srinagar Colony resident Sabeena said water from Raj Bhavan and the Highways Research Station was flowing into their area.

A. Raghavan of Nanganallur said several streets in ward 168 were full of water that was flowing in from elsewhere.

The Highways department pumped water from 12 points, including Vepery, Chromepet, Periyar Padhai, Walltax Road, Pallikaranai, Medavakkam and Madipakkam. Several points on the East Coast Road, too, witnessed flooding. “The Vepery point alone required seven of the 27 pumps we used. We had six super suckers at various points,” said an official.