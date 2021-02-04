Several areas in Chennai may have a dip in water supply on Saturday

CMWSSB is planning to repair one of its transmission main pipelines, a press release said

Several areas in the city may have a decrease in drinking water supply on February 6 as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has planned to take up repair work on one of its transmission main pipelines at the Puzhal water treatment plant.

Localities falling under Area III and from Area VI to X would experience a drop in water supply.

According to a press release from CMWSSB, the rectification work in the 1,200 mm dia central/south transmission main pipeline would be taken up at the 300 million litres a day capacity water treatment plant at Puzhal from 9 a.m on February 6 to 3 a.m. on February 7.

The water agency would stop pumping water to the central and south distribution system from the plant. Due to this work, there will be a dip in water supply on Saturday in areas served by Valluvarkottam and Southern Head Works (T. Nagar) distribution system and localities such as Kolathur, Korattur, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Mannurpet, Avadi and Thirumullaivoyal.

Consumers may store adequate quantity of water in advance and also contact Metrowater engineers for mobile water supply for urgent requirements. The contact numbers are: Area Engineer III - 8144930903; Area Engineer VI - 8144930906; Area Engineer VII - 8144930907; Area Engineer VIII – 8144930908; Area Engineer IX - 8144930909; Area Engineer X - 8144930910 and Head office (complaint cell) – 044-45674567