Seven youth held for attempting to manufacture methamphetamine in Kodungaiyur

The city police on Wednesday busted an illegal laboratory at a house in Kodungaiyur on Wednesday where a group of youth was allegedly attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.

Seven people, including four engineering graduates were arrested. They have been identified as Praveen Pranav, 21 of Kodungaiyur, Fleming Francis, 21 of Teynampet, Naveen 22 of Poonamallee, Kishore, 21 and Gnanapandian, 22 of Nandiambakkam, Arunkumar, 22 of Kodungaiyur, and Dhanush, 23 of Manali.

The police said Gnanapandian is pursuing a post graduate degree in Chemistry while Pravin Pranav, Kishore, Naveen, and Dhanush have completed their robotics engineering degree.

Police sources said that they have worked long and have quizzed several drug suppliers to trace them. On receiving information, a police team raided a house at Kodungaiyur and nabbed the gang.

Investigation revealed that they learnt how to make methamphetamine through social media and procured chemicals and wherewithals which are readily available from the open market. They set up a lab and attempted to manufacture the drug with the help of Gnanapandian’s knowledge in Chemistry.

The students kept their parents in the dark about their illegal activities. The police suspect that a few others could also be involved in the case and are tracking them. Some of the suspects could be in cities of the neighbouring states such as Bengaluru, a police source said.

