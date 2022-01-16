Chennai

Seven-year-old fitted with insulin pump

A seven-year-old boy recently diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes has been fitted with an advanced artificial insulin pump by the doctors at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre here. The pump, which is of the size of a smart phone and connected to the body via a thin tube, can automatically monitor insulin levels every five minutes and adjust as needed.

V. Mohan, chairman and consultant diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said the device addressed the problem of managing blood sugar level in children.


