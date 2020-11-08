Chennai

Seven-year-old falls to death in Vepery

In a freak accident, a seven-year-old boy fell to his death on Thursday after a fibreglass ceiling collapsed while he was playing on the terrace of a 10-storey apartment in Vepery.

The victim has been identified as Rishi Kataria, son of Rohit Kataria and Narmada, natives of Rajasthan.

They live on the eighth floor of an apartment on Jermiah Road. The apartment’s common area is covered with fibreglass ceiling.

When Rishi went to the terrace alone around 6.30 p.m., the ceiling collapsed under him and he fell.

The body was sent to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

