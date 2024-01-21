Seven-year-old boy falls into a sump and dies near Saidapet

January 21, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A seven-year-old boy fell into the sump of a house and died in Little Mount on Saturday.

The police said L. Arun Raj, a resident of LDG Road in Little Mount, near Saidapet, was playing cricket with his friends when the ball landed inside a locked house. Arun Raj, a Class II student at a private school, went to retrieve the ball, which had fallen into a sump on the premises. As the boy tried to open the sump’s cover, he fell into the pit. His friends immediately called the residents, who took Arun Raj to the Saidapet Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

The Kotturpuram police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

