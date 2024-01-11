GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven-year-old boy dies after accidentally falling into septic tank in Padianallur

The pit was partially covered by an iron sheet. The Red Hills police have registered a case

January 11, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a septic tank in Padianallur, near Red Hills, on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Hemanth, son of Babu, 35, and Vidya, 29, of Padianallur. The couple separated a few months ago, and Ms. Vidya was living at her maternal house in Subramanya Bharathi Nagar currently.

In the night on Wednesday, Hemanth and his older brother Krishan, 10, were returning from a tuition centre. Hemanth ran ahead of his brother and attempted to hide on top of the septic tank, which was partially covered by an iron sheet. When he jumped on the sheet, it reportedly broke, and the boy fell inside.

Hearing Krishan’s screams, the neighbours called the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. The Red Hills police have registered a case.

