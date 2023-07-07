Seven surrender in court in connection with the murder of criminal near Chengalpattu court 

July 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seven suspects on Friday surrendered before a court in Tindivanam in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old rowdy near Chengalpattu District Court Complex on Thursday. The police had formed two special teams to trace the assailants.

On Thursday morning, Lokesh, 32, of Irumbuliyur, who had criminal cases against him, came to attend court proceedings in Chengalpattu District Court Complex. While he was standing at a juice shop with his associates, a gang riding motorcycles surrounded him and hurled country-made bombs. He ran from the spot. The assailants, who chased him for a few yards, attacked him with long knives and fled the scene after he collapsed in a pool of blood. The police rushed Lokesh to Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu, where he died on Friday.

The police said old enmity was behind the murder. Lokesh was cited as an accused in a murder case in Peerkankaranai police station limits in 2015 and Thursday’s attack was suspected to be to avenge that killing.