Seven surrender in attempt to murder BJP functionary’s husband in Chennai

Published - June 17, 2024 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At least seven persons have surrendered before police in connection with an attempt to murder a BJP functionary in Thirumangalam and confessed that they committed to avenge the killing of one of their associates in Elephant Gate, 19 years ago.  

The victim has been identified as Srinivasan, 47, who is the husband of S. Nathiya, general secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP’s Mahila Morcha. He is a resident of Thirumangalam.

Police said on Friday (June 14) Srinivasan was on his way to his office in Choolaimedu on a two-wheeler. A gang rounded and attacked him. The gang fled in an autorickshaw leaving Srinivasan injured and bleeding, as a crowd started to gather. Srinivasan was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police said that he sustained injuries on his head and other parts. Police bandobust deployed at the hospital. Thirumangalam Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the assailants. 

However, on Saturday evening, police arrested seven suspects after their surrender. The arrested suspects have been identified as Prasanth, 27, Rajesh, 20, Ganesh, 40, Saravanan, 27, and three others - all are from Elephant gate. During interrogation, they confessed that they attempted to murder Srinivasan as he was involved in the murder of one Neduchezhian in 2005 in order to take revenge on him. They were planning to execute it for the last two years.

Police seized knives and mobile phones from them. The suspects were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.  

