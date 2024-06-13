GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven puppies inducted into city sniffer dog squad 

Published - June 13, 2024 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with the newly inducted puppies.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday inducted seven puppies into the Sniffer Dog Squad.

The Greater Chennai City Police’s (GCP) Sniffer Dog Squad assists in arresting culprits. Sniffer dogs work efficiently during bomb and drug detection. The dogs are given special training and medical assistance.

The dog squads function from two places - Kilpauk and St. Thomas Mount - under the supervision of the Sub-Inspectors of Police. A total of 21 sniffer dogs are being given training. Of these, 14 dogs specialise in bomb detection and ensure the quick and accurate identification of potential threats.

Additionally, six dogs are used for crime detection and one for drug detection. The new puppies will be given special training to work in coordination with the police.

