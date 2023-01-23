HamberMenu
Seven persons test positive for COVID-19

January 23, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
International passengers tested for COVID-19 at Chennai International Airport.

International passengers tested for COVID-19 at Chennai International Airport. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Seven persons, including three passengers who returned from abroad, tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Monday.

The three passengers had returned from the UAE, France and Qatar. So far, a total of 29 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival to the State. Of them, six were in home isolation and the rest were discharged/cross notified.

Chennai, Krishnagiri, Salem and Thanjavur reported a case each. A total of seven persons were discharged after treatment, while 36 were under treatment across the State. Of the 36, Chennai accounted for 12 active cases. A total of 4,191 samples were tested.

