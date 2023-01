January 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Of this, Chennai reported three cases, while there were two cases in Coimbatore and one each in Chengalpattu and Salem. A total of 14 persons were discharged after treatment, while the number of active cases stood at 79. Of the 79, 23 persons were in Chennai and 10 each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. A total of 5,437 samples were tested.