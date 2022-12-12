Seven persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

December 12, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The fresh cases were reported in five districts. Of this, Chennai reported a single case, while there were two cases each in Coimbatore and Erode. A total of 12 persons were discharged after treatment. There were a total of 62 active cases of which Chennai had 17 active cases. Among the rest, there were no active cases in 22 districts, and fewer than 10 active cases each in the remaining districts. As many as 3,933 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the State to 7,00,62,481.

