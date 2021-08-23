Chennai

Seven persons held for theft at Kattupalli port

Personnel from the Kattur police station on Sunday arrested seven persons, who broke open containers and stole batteries inside them at Kattupalli port.

According to police sources, Uma Shankar, a supervisor of the port, noticed a few persons stealing batteries from containers. The suspects fled on seeing him. A complaint was lodged with the police about the theft.

On scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police found that two insiders and lorry drivers were involved in the theft.

The police arrested Venkatesh, of Tiruvannamalai, Ilamaran, of Tiruvarur, and five others.

They also recovered 78 batteries worth ₹4 lakh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 12:49:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/seven-persons-held-for-theft-at-kattupalli-port/article36051256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY