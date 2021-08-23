Seven persons held for theft at Kattupalli port

78 batteries worth ₹4 lakh recovered

Personnel from the Kattur police station on Sunday arrested seven persons, who broke open containers and stole batteries inside them at Kattupalli port.

According to police sources, Uma Shankar, a supervisor of the port, noticed a few persons stealing batteries from containers. The suspects fled on seeing him. A complaint was lodged with the police about the theft.

On scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police found that two insiders and lorry drivers were involved in the theft.

The police arrested Venkatesh, of Tiruvannamalai, Ilamaran, of Tiruvarur, and five others.

They also recovered 78 batteries worth ₹4 lakh.