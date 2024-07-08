Seven persons held for murder in separate cases in Chennai

The Avadi police on Monday arrested six persons for allegedly murdering a youth over a monetary dispute following a drunken brawl near Avadi.

On Monday, the police personnel received information that a body had been discovered at a house in Nandavanam Mettur, near Avadi. The police recovered it and identified the victim as Kaja Moideen, 26. They also determined that the house belonged to S. Karthikeyan, 23, an autorickshaw driver, and interrogated him. Karthikeyan admitted that Kaja Moideen had been staying with him for the last 10 days, and they had a monetary dispute.

When Kaja Moideen threatened to kill Karthikeyan, the latter called his friends to the house. Following a drunken brawl, they murdered Kaja Moideen with knives. The police arrested Karthikeyan and his five associates and seized the knives from them.

Woman kills husband

In another case, the Muthapudupet police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her husband for harassing her while drunk.

The police identified the victim as Velankanni Das, 38. His wife Leema Rose Mary admitted him to a hospital in Avadi on May 10, claiming that he fell unconscious after drinking too much. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Based on the post-mortem report, the police interrogated Leema Rose Mary. She admitted to killing Das when he was inebriated as he had allegedly verbally abused her frequently. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.