Seven persons arrested in Chennai for murder of drum maker at Pulianthope

The Basin Bridge Police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old drum maker of Pulianthope on Tuesday, June 2, 2024. The police are searching for three more accused.

A senior official of the City Police said S. Murugan, a resident of Sivarajapuram of Pulianthope, was engaged in making small drum musical instruments and was also a drum artist engaged in offering music service for funeral processions.

Murugan was engaged in making drum instruments on the first floor of his house when a group of seven persons headed by M. Velmurugan of Wall Tax Road came on Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

Claiming to have come to purchase drum instruments, they went to the first floor and after picking a verbal argument, severely assaulted Murugan with knives and escaped. Hearing the cries of Murugan seeking help, the residents of the locality rushed to the first floor and saw the victim suffering from several knife wounds in the head and body. Immediately, he was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where he died within a few hours.

The Basin Bridge Police filed a murder complaint and were searching for the accused based on the closed circuit television camera footage when seven persons surrendered in Kodungaiyur Police station in the evening of Tuesday.

The Kodungaiyur Police took the seven accused persons to the Basin Bridge police who during investigation of the accused found that the victim along with his brother had grievously assaulted Velmurugan’s elder brother in an earlier case in March 2021. Velmurugan’s brother had died within a few days for which Murugan and his brother had got acquittal recently.

Angered by this Velmurugan along with his friends Sanjay, Karthik alias Vasanth, Prabha alias Prabhakaran, Prem Kumar, Abiraj, Vijay, Surya, Khandiban, and Murugan, murdered the drum maker, police said. The police are searching for the three remaining accused including Surya, Khandiban and Murugan.

