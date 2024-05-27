ADVERTISEMENT

Seven persons arrested for lynching man near Oragadam

Published - May 27, 2024 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim was allegedly caught peeping at women living in a house in Varanavasi village

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death after he was allegedly caught peeping at women living in a house near Oragadam. In connection with the incident, the Oragadam police arrested seven men on charges of murder and other offences.

The police said a couple of young women stayed at a rented house in Varanavasi village, near Oragadam, and worked at private firms. On Saturday night, an unidentified person was looking into the house through the window. The women raised an alarm when they noticed him. Some youth, who lived nearby, quickly nabbed the stranger and thrashed him. He was then rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

The Oragadam police began an investigation. They identified the victim as Parasuraman, 28, of Vilichanam in Tiruvannamalai district, who was working at a private firm. He came to the house under the influence of alcohol. The men thrashed him assuming that he had come to steal mobile phones from the house.

After investigating, the police arrested Ethiraj, 30, Sanjay, 23, Dinesh Kumar, 23, Venkatachalam, 34, Manikandan, 19, Nithish, 18, and Dhayanidhi, 19, of Varanavasi. They were remanded in judicial custody.

