GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Seven persons arrested for lynching man near Oragadam

The victim was allegedly caught peeping at women living in a house in Varanavasi village

Published - May 27, 2024 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death after he was allegedly caught peeping at women living in a house near Oragadam. In connection with the incident, the Oragadam police arrested seven men on charges of murder and other offences.

The police said a couple of young women stayed at a rented house in Varanavasi village, near Oragadam, and worked at private firms. On Saturday night, an unidentified person was looking into the house through the window. The women raised an alarm when they noticed him. Some youth, who lived nearby, quickly nabbed the stranger and thrashed him. He was then rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

The Oragadam police began an investigation. They identified the victim as Parasuraman, 28, of Vilichanam in Tiruvannamalai district, who was working at a private firm. He came to the house under the influence of alcohol. The men thrashed him assuming that he had come to steal mobile phones from the house.

After investigating, the police arrested Ethiraj, 30, Sanjay, 23, Dinesh Kumar, 23, Venkatachalam, 34, Manikandan, 19, Nithish, 18, and Dhayanidhi, 19, of Varanavasi. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.